Parma City School District suspends all student functions until further notice
By John Deike | July 30, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:56 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District announced the suspension of all school functions, hours after the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommended that education leaders cancel in-person extracurriculars and switch to virtual-only learning,

The district broke the news on its Facebook page Thursday night, and elaborated in the comments section, saying sports — and all other school functions — would be halted; however, emergency food distribution would continue as planned.

The cancellations will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The district’s 9,500 students are expected to start the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: All student functions are suspended until further notice, effective 7:00 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020. *Emergency Food Distribution will continue as planned.

Posted by Parma City School District on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Click here for PCSD’s flexible reopening plan, which will rely on Covid-19 infection rate data to guide its in-person and/or remote learning lesson plans.

