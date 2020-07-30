Parma City School District suspends all student functions until further notice

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District announced the suspension of all school functions, hours after the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommended that education leaders cancel in-person extracurriculars and switch to virtual-only learning,
The district broke the news on its Facebook page Thursday night, and elaborated in the comments section, saying sports — and all other school functions — would be halted; however, emergency food distribution would continue as planned.
The cancellations will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Friday.
The district’s 9,500 students are expected to start the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8.
Click here for PCSD’s flexible reopening plan, which will rely on Covid-19 infection rate data to guide its in-person and/or remote learning lesson plans.
