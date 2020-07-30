Rite-Aid opens more free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rite Aid added four additional free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Cleveland on Thursday to join the six others already established in Northeast Ohio.
The self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists are open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, whether they are experiencing virus symptoms or not, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
Patients are required to provide a government-issued ID, be at least 18-years-old, and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a testing time slot at all testing locations.
Here are the four new locations:
- 3402 Clark Ave
- 10090 Chester Ave
- 6512 Franklin Blvd
- 5411 Superior Ave
Here are the other six testing locations already established in Northeast Ohio:
- Akron: 4053 South Main St.
- Brookpark: 15149 Snow Rd.
- Cleveland: 10502 St. Clair
- Lorain: 2709 Broadway Ave.
- Maple Heights: 21800 Libby Rd.
- Parma: 5795 State Rd.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.