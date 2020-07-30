1st-ever Cuyahoga County Fair food drive-thru planned for mid-August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2020 Cuyahoga County Fair may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the fair food.
The first-ever fair food drive-thru for the Cuyahoga County Fair is scheduled for August 15 and August 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Popular food concessions like sandwiches, desserts and beverages can be picked up at the fairgrounds without ever stepping out of the car.
Organizers say visitors will enter at the Bagley Road entrance and pick up a map and menu directing them to their favorite vendors.
The layout of the fair food drive-thru was approved by the Cuyahoga County Board of health.
