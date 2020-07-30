U.S. Marshals and police arrest fugitive hiding in Elyria attic

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted for multiple charges; including, attempted murder, was arrested after a standoff Thursday morning.
U.S. Marshals said Christopher Long, 32, had barricaded himself inside the attic of his home in the 800 block of East Avenue and refused to surrender.
The Elyria Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team and the Special Response Team were called to the home to assist.
Response Team officers entered the home and took Long into custody without incident.
Besides attempted murder, Long also had warrants out for felonious assault, kidnapping, having weapons under disability and parole violations.
