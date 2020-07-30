Western Reserve Academy hopes to test for COVID-19 on campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many school districts in the country have been trying to find ways to safely educate students this fall.
Western Reserve Academy in Hudson had that figured out back in March.
Now, school officials said they have a good grasp on how to educate their students during a pandemic.
Suzanne Buck is the head of Western Reserve Academy.
“We have been following protocols shared by University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, CDC, Summit County health officials,” said Buck.
Western Reserve was the first school in our area to go fully remote back in March.
Now, the private school is offering three learning options for their students this fall: online, in-person or a mix of both.
"Most actually are coming in person, so it's really exciting to see the number of students who want to be on campus," Buck added.
In order to keep the hundreds of Western Reserve students safe, the school is working to bring COVID-19 testing to campus.
Students and faculty will also be able to use an app that will keep track of their health.
"So what their temperature is, any symptoms, any changes," said Buck.
Buck said they’ve learned a lot since March and they even helping other schools that are struggling coming up with a plan.
“We are continuing to share what we are doing and to say what is working... and we are also eager to learn from others who have figured out things we haven’t,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.