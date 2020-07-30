2-year-old Akron child suffers broken leg, pelvis after falling out 2nd story window

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron mom is facing criminal charges after her toddler falls out a second story window.
Akron police said the two-year-old boy broke his leg and pelvis.
The second story landing window had been left open at the home in the 300 block of Upland Avenue, said police.
EMS and police responded to the home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
EMS treated the little boy at the scene, before transporting him to Akron Children’s Hospital.
The child’s mom, Ashleigh Bates, 26, was arrested at the scene and charged with child endangering.
