Alleged armed and dangerous gunman on the loose after man found riddled with bullets on sidewalk in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police warned the community to be on the lookout for the alleged armed and dangerous gunman in the homicide of a 29-year-old man found riddled with bullets on the sidewalk.
Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard for a shooting around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, according to Lt. Michael Miller.
When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Miller.
Summit County Medical Examiner Gary Guenther said he was brought to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 11:58 p.m.
His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
Lt. Miller said detectives later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Charles Deel II who drove off in a Chevy Tahoe.
The Tahoe was later found in an abandoned house in the 900 block of Marion Place, according to Lt. Miller.
After a murder warrant was signed for his arrest, the Akron SWAT Team went inside the house but did not find Deel, Lt. Miller said.
Lt. Miller described Deel as 6′ tall, 180 lbs., with short hair, hazel eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
