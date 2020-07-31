Bay Village police and firefighters rescue dog who fell off a cliff (VIDEO)

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers and firefighters rescued a dog who went through an electric fence and fell off a cliff in her backyard Thursday evening.
The dog owners said Kyrie was chasing a critter when she went through the fence and over the cliff, which has about a 30 foot drop into Lake Erie.
When police officers arrived at the home, their flashlights showed Kyrie about 10 feet down, hanging onto the cliff with her claws.
Firefighters brought their repelling equipment and firefighters and police worked together to save the dog.
After repelling down the cliff, they attached a pull to her collar and brought Kyrie to safety.
“I’m so very grateful to these men of the BVPD and BVFD for their selfless acts tonight (and every night). We are truly a lucky community to have such people willing to do heroic acts upon our request. They went above and beyond my exceptions,” Kyrie’s owner posted on Facebook.
