Brunswick schizophrenic man killed while charging at officers after he fatally attacked mother with knife

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed the schizophrenic man who charged at them is dead after he fatally stabbed his mother on Thursday night.
Officers were sent to a home in the 3000 block of Alda Parkway at approximately 11:06 p.m. for a man with a history of schizophrenia threatening to kill his mother with a knife, according to the report.
When they arrived, police tried to talk to those inside the home before going inside, the report said.
That’s when the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old William Sears, charged officers before he was fatally wounded, according to the report.
Police said officers then found that Sears had attacked and killed his mother with a knife.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.