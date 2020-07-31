Brunswick schizophrenic man killed while charging at officers after he fatally attacked mother with knife

By Rachel Vadaj | July 31, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 4:47 AM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed the schizophrenic man who charged at them is dead after he fatally stabbed his mother on Thursday night.

Officers were sent to a home in the 3000 block of Alda Parkway at approximately 11:06 p.m. for a man with a history of schizophrenia threatening to kill his mother with a knife, according to the report.

When they arrived, police tried to talk to those inside the home before going inside, the report said.

That’s when the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old William Sears, charged officers before he was fatally wounded, according to the report.

Police said officers then found that Sears had attacked and killed his mother with a knife.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.