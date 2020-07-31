Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson’s case not bound over to adult court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson was back in court Friday morning, after he was accused of shooting at police officers while riding in a stolen car.
A judge ruled against the teen’s case being bound over to adult court.
Judge Kristin Sweeney ruled it would be too severe for the charges the teen is facing.
The 17-year-old’s case will continue prosecution in the juvenile justice system.
The teen’s trial is part of a handful of gang prosecutions.
“It seems like this was a near-missed call collision, which was not caused by the way this youth was driving in particular. After which, shots were fired,” said Sweeney.
Prosecutors said the mayor’s great-grandson was driving a car without a license as shots were fired at an undercover officer.
“If this incident had involved a marked police car the outcome on this motion to transfer might be different,” said Sweeney.
She added “the relative lack of harm [to the officers], the absence of criminal history, and how well he’s done over the past year, history and family support; these all weigh against the motion to transfer, and it is therefore denied.”
