Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson’s case not bound over to adult court

By Kendall Forward | July 31, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson was back in court Friday morning, after he was accused of shooting at police officers while riding in a stolen car.

A judge ruled against the teen’s case being bound over to adult court.

Judge Kristin Sweeney ruled it would be too severe for the charges the teen is facing.

The 17-year-old’s case will continue prosecution in the juvenile justice system.

The teen’s trial is part of a handful of gang prosecutions.

“It seems like this was a near-missed call collision, which was not caused by the way this youth was driving in particular. After which, shots were fired,” said Sweeney.

Prosecutors said the mayor’s great-grandson was driving a car without a license as shots were fired at an undercover officer.

“If this incident had involved a marked police car the outcome on this motion to transfer might be different,” said Sweeney.

She added “the relative lack of harm [to the officers], the absence of criminal history, and how well he’s done over the past year, history and family support; these all weigh against the motion to transfer, and it is therefore denied.”

