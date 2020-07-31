Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 13-year-old boy

Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 13-year-old boy
Tru Kennedy (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 31, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 7:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community’s help with finding 13-year-old Tru Kennedy after he may have run away overnight.

According to the report, left his home in the 470 block of East 146th Street sometime between 7 p.m. on Thursday and 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police described him as 4′8″ tall, 100 lbs., with black wavy hair, and brown eyes.

He was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt with red writing and black shorts.

Call police if you see him.

Tru Kennedy
Tru Kennedy (Source: Cleveland Police)
Tru Kennedy
Tru Kennedy (Source: Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.