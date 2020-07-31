Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 37-year-old woman with special needs missing since Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find missing endangered 37-year-old Chantel Dominique Underwood, who hasn’t been seen since Monday.
Police described Underwood as 5′10″ tall, 180 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on her arms.
The report states she has special physical and mental needs, and needs her medication for seizures.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, gray shoes, and a gray hat that says “HOPE.”
Police said Underwood was last seen at St. Vincent Charity Hospital where she was released on Monday.
Call police if you see her.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.