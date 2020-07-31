Commuter Cast: sunny drive as temps rise to the low 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - July’s swan song will be a quiet and seasonable affair with a sun/clouds mix, breezy northeast winds, and highs in the low 80s.
Under fair skies tonight look for lows in the low 60s.
Meteorologist Jon Loufman has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.
The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
