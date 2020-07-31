Cuyahoga County health officials hold briefing after push for online schooling, suspended extracurricular activities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and members of the Board of Health addressed the area’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases and what steps are being taken to slow the spread of infection.
The briefing from health officials comes a day after the agency recommended for all Cuyahoga County school districts to begin with academic year with only online learning. Additionally, the CCBH urged for the suspension of fall school sports and extracurricular activities.
Parma, Fairview Park, Mayfield, Cleveland, and Beachwood school officials have already announced intentions to follow the recommendations from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
As of Friday, Cuyahoga County is classified as a “Red Alert Level 3″ area under Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, signaling a high risk for spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.