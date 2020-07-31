East Cleveland girl missing after possible meetup with 24-year-old man

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Johneteha L. Spencer, 11, of East Cleveland, left her Strathmore Avenue home at 4 p.m. on July 29 and hasn’t been seen since.
Spencer was supposed to be heading to an unknown man’s house on Allegheny Avenue in East Cleveland, and the man is reportedly 24 years old, according to East Cleveland police.
Officers are working the case to find out more about who this person could be.
Spencer is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white tank top, a multi-colored face mask, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234.
