Lakewood and Shaker Heights schools switch to remote learning a day after Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s warning on Covid-19 risks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announcement rippled through Northeast Ohio on Thursday, when medical officials urged school districts to suspend all extracurriculars and switch to remote-only learning.
Since then, Lakewood City Schools and Shaker Heights Schools have moved exclusively to virtual learning and halted all extracurriculars.
Also, the Parma City School District suspended all school functions Thursday night.
Meanwhile, sources tell 19 News several school districts in the region are considering a change of plans as the first day of class approaches.
The CCBH said the discussions with state leaders, medical professionals and education officials, and the following data, led to their decision:
-Community capacity to test children is very limited
-Hospitals continue to experience increasing levels of outpatient visits and hospitalizations, including intensive care admissions, related to COVID-19
-Positivity rates as shown by testing have been climbing over the last month
-Multiple reports of clusters of cases in sports and other “return to play” activities”
