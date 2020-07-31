Middleburg Heights Police warn residents about distraction burglar prowling around neighborhoods

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - In the past 24 hours, Middleburg Heights Police received several calls about a man approaching residents at their homes and claiming to work for the electric company.
The man, who was seen driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, claims he needs access to the residence to perform maintenance.
According to witnesses, the suspect had a darker complexion and was wearing a yellow reflective utility worker vest.
Police believe the man may be part of a distraction burglary ring operating in several surrounding cities.
Residents are urged to contact the police if they see the suspect.
Also, officers are reminding residents to never let any unexpected visitor into your home.
