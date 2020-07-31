47 new deaths, an additional 1,533 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,489 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 91,159 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour increase in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are more than the 21-day average in Ohio.
An additional 4,826 cases and 267 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,790 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 2,552 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
