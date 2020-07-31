Northeast Ohio weather: partly sunny with highs in the low 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - July’s swan song will be a quiet and seasonable affair with a sun/clouds mix, breezy northeast winds, and highs in the low 80s.
Under fair skies tonight look for lows in the low 60s.
We welcome August on Saturday with scattered P.M. showers and highs in the low 80s.
Sunday holds periods of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s
Sunday night continues the risk of showers with lows in the mid-60s.
Monday's weather includes a few P.M. showers with cooler highs around 80.
Tuesday also features a few P.M. showers with highs in the upper 70s.
