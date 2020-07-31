Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Saturday, more storms on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over the western Great Lakes has been in control today, meaning we are getting to enjoy an absolutely beautiful weather day.
While things have been very quiet, for the most part, lakeshore dwellers were treated to quite a sight this morning.
That’s right!
Waterspouts developed over the lake this morning.
I do not expect to see many more of these today.
Back to the onshore forecast now, expect partly sunny skies for the afternoon and early evening hours.
Skies will stay generally partly cloudy tonight.
A warm front will move north into our area this weekend, facilitating the development of showers and thunderstorms.
Originally, it looked like we might get through the daylight hours of your Saturday dry.
Unfortunately, we're going to have to add thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday.
Along the lakeshore, showers and storms will hold off until lunchtime or so.
In the Akron and Canton areas, showers and storms will move in as soon as 10:00 AM.
Expect additional scattered storms on Sunday.
I really do not think it will rain every second or every minute of the weekend, but we will have storms around from time to time.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll definitely want to have an indoor backup plan.
