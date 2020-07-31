Ohio’s liquor commission meets Friday to discuss emergency request to end bar alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Liquor Control Commission is meeting Friday morning to discuss an emergency proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine regarding alcohol sales at bars and restaurants.
If the measure introduced to the commission by Gov. DeWine during Thursday’s briefing in Columbus, liquor sales at bars would be prohibited past 10 p.m. while patrons could continue to drink until 11 p.m.
“Shutting down for a second time would be devastating to Ohio’s bars and restaurants,” Gov. DeWine said about the importance of avoiding another closure for those businesses.
The governor said he would sign the order to take effect as soon as Friday night is the measure is approved by the state liquor commission.
19 News will be following the developments of the meeting throughout the day.
