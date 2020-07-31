OHSAA sticking by its decision to get athletes back on the field this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advised high schools to start the year utilizing remote learning and to postpone all athletics, the Ohio High School Athletic Association doubled down on their decision that the fall high school season move forward.
“It’s important to keep athletic activity moving forward,” said Dan Leffingwell, the president of the OHSAA Board of Directors. “And with that we believe that our member schools provide our student-athletes with the safest possible environment to return to play, and that our school programs are the best avenue to help students learn lifelong lessons and provide social, emotional and physical benefits that other programs cannot.”
Despite the recommendation from the OHSAA there are at least a couple dozen schools in Cuyahoga County who have decided to postpone the start of fall practice, but the large majority of schools outside of Cuyahoga County planning on opening practice.
Cuyahoga County has been one of the harder hit areas of the state as the virus has surged following the reopening of the state, although there is hope DeWine’s mask mandate will help level off cases and allow the fall sports schedule to begin.
The OHSAA is concerned that if the start of the fall season is postponed that student athletes will look to participate in athletics in an environment that may not be as safe as education based programs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.