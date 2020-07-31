Parma schools cancel fall sports after Cuyahoga County Board of Health makes recommendations

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said he wanted some guidance.
“Our parents want clarity. Our coaches certainly want clarity. Most importantly, our athletes want clarity,” Smialek said right before the Cuyahoga County Board of Health made its recommendations that schools should start online and cancel all fall sports and extracurricular activities.
Cleveland already made the decision to cancel fall sports and extracurriculars, and the recommendation puts fall sports in jeopardy throughout the region after the board anticipated problems keeping kids safe.
“Full contact sports, things like wrestling and football where people are right up on top of each other, the distancing just can’t be met,” Suzanne Hrusch, of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, said earlier this week.
It was an issue of student safety over experience.
“We want to offer those big ‘Friday Night Lights.’ We want to be able to offer the band. We want our students to be able to compete,” said Smialek. ”We have to be cognizant of what’s happening right now in society and the real risks factors associated with it.”
Parma will make a decision on how to start the school year Sunday night.
