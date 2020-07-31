Pregnant woman shot in stomach during drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The health of a woman and her unborn child is unknown after she was shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood early Friday morning, according to Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the victim was sitting in a car on East 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue when shots were fired at her from another car at 12:56 a.m.
She was then driven to University Hospitals.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have identified or arrests made.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.