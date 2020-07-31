Reservations no longer needed for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, starting Aug. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, visitors to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will no longer need to make reservations.
Zoo officials said even with a 75% reduced capacity, daily visitation is low.
Social distancing measures and frequent cleaning and sanitation will continue.
Members who have already made reservations through Aug. 10 may show their tickets for immediate access.
Advance reservations are still required for the Asian Lantern Festival.
