Reservations no longer needed for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, starting Aug. 1

Reservations no longer needed for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, starting Aug. 1
(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Julia Tullos | July 31, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 11:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, visitors to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will no longer need to make reservations.

For the convenience of our guests, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will no longer require advance reservations for day visits...

Posted by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Friday, July 31, 2020

Zoo officials said even with a 75% reduced capacity, daily visitation is low.

Social distancing measures and frequent cleaning and sanitation will continue.

Members who have already made reservations through Aug. 10 may show their tickets for immediate access.

Advance reservations are still required for the Asian Lantern Festival.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.