Solon-based tutoring service sees boost in clients as more parents look to home school kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the new school year inches closer, some parents are opting out of in-person classes for their kids.
They’re instead taking a different approach to make sure their children don’t fall behind with all the changes.
Tutoring services like North Coast Education are stepping in to help.
“Since the first of July, the phones are ringing a lot because I think people are nervous about what schools are going to look like in the fall,” said Carole Richards, president of North Coast Education Services.
Richards has 300 tutors right now and she’s trying to hire more.
She says she can't keep up with the demand from parents looking for extra help homeschooling their children.
“They are reaching out to us for the typical kids without disabilities for home school programs as well as the kids with disabilities,” said Richards.
Richards added some families are thinking about arranging private tutoring sessions where kids are taught in small groups with other children from their neighborhoods.
"Looking at is either one on one or small groups, where it's safer, there's less people involved, and some of our tutors are willing to go to homes and some aren't," Richards added.
For those tutors that don't mind teaching in-person, they have to follow some safety measures to follow.
"I think the masks are an important part, hand sanitizers and making sure everyone keeps their distance," said Richards.
North Coast Education Service even offers online tutoring for students, that way tutors don’t even have to step foot into someone’s home.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.