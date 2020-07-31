South Euclid police cruiser struck by gunfire, officer and civilian not injured

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -A South Euclid police officer was driving a marked cruiser on Cedar Road west of Washington Boulevard, when it was struck by gunfire.
Police said the officer was providing a courtesy transport for a civilian around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle was hit.
University Heights police said they are still trying to determine if the cruiser was targeted or if it was hit by stray bullet from two other vehicles exchanging gunfire nearby.
Police added the South Euclid officer and civilian were not hurt, but the cruiser was damaged.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.