Stretch of State Route 2 dedicated to Mentor police officer who was killed during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and city officials formally dedicated a portion of State Route 2 in honor of Officer Mathew Mazany, who was struck and killed in June 2018 while assisting with a traffic stop.
A formal ceremony from the Mentor Police Department was held Friday morning where Officer Mazany’s family was presented with an honorary highway sign.
Highway signs with Officer Mathew Mazany’s name have been placed on State Route 2 between State Route 306 and State Route 615.
Officer Mazany was killed in June 2018 after being struck by Brian Anthony, who was convicted of being high on heroin and fentanyl at the time when he fled from the crash scene.
Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch, City Manager Kenneth Filipiak, and Ohio State Rep. John Rogers were also in attendance for the ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.