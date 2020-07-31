Twins shut down Tribe 4-1

Cleveland Indians' pitcher Mike Clevinger watches the flight of a home run ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Source: Jim Mone)
By Chris Dellecese | July 31, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 11:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A day after Shane Bieber’s 13-strikeout masterpiece, the Minnesota Twins turned the tables on the Tribe.

Randy Dobnak and 5 relievers shut down Cleveland, allowing just 5 hits, in a 4-1 Twins win Friday in Minneapolis.

Mike Clevinger allowed 4 runs, including 2 homers, and absorbed the loss. Three of those runs scored in the first inning.

Clevinger gave up 6 hits in 4 innings of work.

Franmil Reyes drove in the only Cleveland run with a gift RBI double on a slow roller up the middle that 2 fielders misplayed.

