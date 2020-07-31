UPS driver fatally struck by car in Chester Township

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Chester Township Police confirmed a UPS driver was fatally struck by a car on Thursday.
Police said officers were called to Mayfield Road and Manchester Trail for a car accident and a man down around 3:55 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 28-year-old UPS driver Collin Joseph Boothe of Lake County was hit by a 61-year-old Cuyahoga County man heading west on Mayfield Road, according to police.
Police said first responders took Boothe to Hillcrest Hospital where he died about four hours later.
The driver of the car that struck Boothe was not injured.
No charges have been filed in this ongoing investigation by Chester Township Police and the Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.