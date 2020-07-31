Waterspouts spotted in Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shoreline; marine warning issued (video, photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a marine warning for Northeast Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline because of the potential for waterspouts.
The coverage area for the warning stretches from Avon Lake east to Willowick.
Multiple people in Northeast Ohio shared social media photos of Friday morning’s Lake Erie waterspouts.
The NWS said waterspouts tend to develop when the surface air is cooler than the water temperature.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous seas.
