Waterspouts spotted in Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shoreline; marine warning issued (video, photos)
Waterspouts on Lake Erie (Source: NWS)
By Chris Anderson | July 31, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a marine warning for Northeast Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline because of the potential for waterspouts.

Waterspouts off shore of Lakewood on Lake Erie this morning

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Friday, July 31, 2020

The coverage area for the warning stretches from Avon Lake east to Willowick.

Multiple people in Northeast Ohio shared social media photos of Friday morning’s Lake Erie waterspouts.

The NWS said waterspouts tend to develop when the surface air is cooler than the water temperature.

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous seas.

