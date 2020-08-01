CDC says 7 people from Ohio infected with outbreak of Salmonella

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control says seven people from Ohio have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport.
In a report from CBS News, they said federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions.
In the report from CBS News, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Friday that Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, has notified the food agency that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions because of the risk of cross-contamination. This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, the agency said.
CDC says there have been no deaths linked to the outbreak, but the outbreak has sickened 396 people, and sent a total of nearly 60 people in the hospital.
You can see the map of the states with the amount of people infected from the CDC here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.