Cleveland’s NAACP talks about the legacy Congressman John Lewis has left behind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman John Lewis dedicated his life to changing history for the better and promoted nonviolent activism.
When the civil rights act of 1964 met resistance in the south, Lewis and Hosea Williams lead hundreds of black voters on a 54-mile march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
Danielle Sydnor from Cleveland’s NAACP said the news of his death was tragic.
“I was saddened to hear about his death because we know that he was someone who was called the conscience of congress,” she said.
Lewis was born near Troy, Alabama in 1940.
He was elected chairman of the student nonviolent coordinating committee in 1963.
Sydnor said Lewis embodied bravery and strength through out the hardships in his journey.
“Because till his death he continued to stand on those principles his legacy will be of someone who did not only have ideals but he lived them,” she said.
