‘Last Call’ order now in effect for Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dan Stroup the Co-Owner of Deagan's Kitchen and Bar in Lakewood as well as Humble.
He tells 19 News that he does not agree that one of the most significant issues with the surge in COVID-19 cases is the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in bars and restaurants where alcohol is served.
“In the beginning, we didn’t have a lot of information, but now, 4 or 5 months in show us the bars and restaurants are the main problem,” Said Stroup.
Some believe drinking customers may forget about their protecting their health with social distancing and wearing masks when they’re having a good time.
“If that’s what you’re finding after the first six weeks of placing being reopened then why has no one lost their liquor license, why has no one been shut down?” said Stroup.
State undercover agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Cleveland Department of Health and Cleveland Police CITE businesses like Dante’s Inferno, Backyard Bocce, and Club Paradis for failing to following coronavirus guidelines. Still, Stroup says that’s as far as it appears to go.
Unlike places like New York City where bars have lost their liquor licenses.
“You see the headlines, but there’s no follow-through. It’s reported and then nothing,” said Stroup. “And now all we’re doing is bringing out other guidelines, but you haven’t even done a good job, and I’m sure other people would agree, enforcing these guidelines.”
Stroup suggests an actual Task Force researches those hours, and give them proof if there’s a problem, not speculation.
“Have an actual task force going out the 10 to 2 window, if that’s the problem area and actually doing research,” said Stroup.
A lot of people are frustrated with more restrictions.
Governor DeWine will be speaking again on Tuesday.
