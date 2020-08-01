Mentor football back on the field for practice amid coronavirus crisis

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been months since these Cardinals got out on the field to practice what they love: football.
Saturday morning, dozens of players from Mentor High School scrimmaged as coaches and parents watched.
Friday, the OHSAA re-affirmed its decision to get students-athletes back on the field.
There’s been uncertainty about high school sports, but the state athletic association said that the games can go on.
That decision came despite multiple, county, departments of health who are suggesting remote learning and no sports.
The Cuyahoga county board of health wants to postpone fall sports.
Some school districts like Mayfield and Westlake are following that lead.
Some parents 19 News talked with say it’s time to move forward.
“I really think this is important for the kids and their mental health, trying to get back to some semblance of normalcy after the craziness of the last 6 months and this is a refuge for a lot of these kids,” said Paul Smith.
There’s no mandate yet from the state or local counties, only recommendations.
“It’s up to the state and we’re trying to do our best to get these kids out there, everybody wants to see them play,” said KerryOrosz Mentor’s first game is scheduled against St. Ignatius at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
