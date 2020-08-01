27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,262 confirmed cases citywide.
The age range of new confirmed cases is under 10-years-old through their 80′s.
There are 4,812 total cases citywide.
Health officials reported zero new deaths in Saturday’s update for the city. To view more, click here.
There has been a total cumulative of 1,038 people released from isolation, health officials said.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Saturday below.
