26 new deaths, an additional 928 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,515 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 92,087 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations on Friday were more than the 21-day average in Ohio.
An additional 4,869 cases and 269 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,857 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,557 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
