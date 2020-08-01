Njoku backs off trade request

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Njoku has done an end around with the Browns.
After demanding a trade last month, the tight end indicated on Saturday that he has changed his mind. The 2017 first-round draft pick tweeted, “I’m all in Cleveland. Time to work.‘'
Apparently unhappy that the Browns signed free agent Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and then drafted Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant this spring, Njoku had his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, ask the Browns to deal him to another team.
But he’s reported to camp and is now seemingly content with his role.
Rosenhaus told the AP in a text message that Njoku has had “some good meetings with new Browns organization, including first-year GM Andrew Berry and he has decided to give the team his full commitment right now and go from there.”
