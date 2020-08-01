Northeast Ohio Weather: August’s arrival will be marked by scattered showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -August’s arrival Saturday will be marked by scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon.
Highs will be around 80.
We can expect on and off rain throughout the night with lows around 70.
Sunday holds periods of showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night continues the risk of showers with lows in the mid 60s.
Monday's weather includes some P.M. showers with cooler highs around 80.
Tuesday also features P.M. showers with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.