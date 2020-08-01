President Trump hosting fundraiser in Cleveland with photo opportunity costing $35,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you would like to attend President Donald J. Trump’s fundraiser in Cleveland on Aug. 6, it will set you back at least $5,600.
However, there are two other packages being offered along with the reception.
A photo with the President of the United States will cost $35,000 while a photo and roundtable discussion is $100,000.
RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr. as well as Trump Victory National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle are slated to attend.
President Trump last visited Ohio back in January when he held a rally in Toledo.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.