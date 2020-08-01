Sibling Revelry Brewing closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Alan Rodges | August 1, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 10:37 AM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Another closure in Northeast Ohio caused by the coronavirus.

This time, another popular brewer.

Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake is temporarily closing its doors after announcing on Facebook that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

We unfortunately learned this morning that one of our employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and had recently worked out of our Westlake taproom, so we are temporarily closing. This is an isolated incident, and has not worked in the taproom in 6 days. They had no symptoms while working at the brewery.
The popular brewer said in its post that the employee worked out of the Westlake taproom and showed no symptoms while working.

According to the company, the employee also hasn’t worked in that taproom for six days.

The brewer does not say when it will reopen but tells customers to keep a close eye on social media where a date should be announced.

