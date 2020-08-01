Silverspot Cinema reopens Pinecrest location to public

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Lights! Camera! Coronavirus!
Silverspot Cinema began screening films Friday, July 31 at its Orange Village location after months of being closed due to the pandemic.
According to Silverspot Cinema’s website, the company will operate under reduced hours and block off two seats to the left and right of every group.
The cinema requires employees to wear masks and gloves and recommends guests wear masks.
The website said employees are screened for temperature and symptoms when arriving to work.
Silverspot Cinema is serving a limited version of its chef-driven menu, with items being delivered directly to guests’ seats. Orders can be made in-person at concessions or through the app or website.
Both AMC and Regal Cinemas, the two largest movie theater chains in the United States, have yet to reopen their doors to the public, but plan to do so in August.
