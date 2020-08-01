Solon Police warns residents about ‘distraction burglaries’ happening in the city

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police have warned residents about “distraction burglaries” that have been occurring in the city. The police department took to Facebook to warn residents.
Police said a male suspect wearing a utility vest will say he needs to do work on electrical wires at your residence. If allowed in, this suspect will distract the homeowner, while another suspect takes items from the home. The suspects are reported to be in gray and black unmarked pick-up trucks.
Use caution and ask for identification, police said. Police also said “If something doesn’t seem right, it may not be.”
Solon Police says you can call the department at 440-248-1234 and request an officer to verify the identity of someone that seems suspicious.
