Unborn baby killed after mother shot in stomach during drive-by shooting at vigil in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released new details into the homicide investigation of a 24-week-old unborn baby girl after her 19-year-old mother was shot in the stomach on Friday.
The latest information from Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia revealed that the shooting happened while the woman was attending a vigil for another homicide victim in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, officers were called to East 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue for a woman shot at 12:56 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim was already driven to the hospital, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Investigators learned there was a vigil being held in the day and through the night for another homicide victim.
On scene, officers learned the pregnant woman was parked in the area and talking to another woman from inside her car when car drove up, fired, and struck her multiple times, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the pregnant woman was pulled from her car and driven to Cleveland Clinic.
She was then transferred to University hospitals for further treatment, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, the unborn girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators recovered the woman’s car with about 20 bullet defects, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
Members of the Homicide Unit continue to investigate.
