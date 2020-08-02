Agents catch Austinburg bar serving alcohol past 10 p.m. despite Ohio health order

AUSTINBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited for Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants overnight after getting complaints of blatant health order violations put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. DeWine approved for liquor sales at bars to be prohibited past 10 p.m. while patrons could continue to drink until 11 p.m. starting Friday night.
The Corner Bar was administratively cited for improper conduct with disorderly activity and limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.
First, agents went to the bar around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and saw a woman standing in the doorway drinking, according to the OIU.
When they got in, agents then saw about 10 patrons drinking and the bartender pouring and serving more drinks, the OIU said.
The OIU said the case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission or potential penalties, which may include fines and/or the suspending or revoking their liquor permits.
The OIU describes itself as a unit “made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.