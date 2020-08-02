Ashtabula County Animal Protective League participating in Clear the Shelter Month

Ashtabula County Animal Protective League participating in Clear the Shelter Month
Menah is available for adoption at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League. She is 8 years old. (Source: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, Adoptable Cats)
By Avery Williams | August 2, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 3:04 PM

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Pet adoptions are on the rise during the age of Covid-19, and Clear the Shelter Month is a perfect time to add a new member to the family.

There are so many cats and dogs to choose from!

Animals living at Ashtabula County Animal Protective League before March 2020 are available for adoption on a donation basis. Excluding cats and dogs younger than six months old, all other animals are 50 percent off.

Customers must wear a mask, according to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League Facebook page. The building is open at a limited capacity, but customers may have to wait in the parking lot until space becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.