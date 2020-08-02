Ashtabula County Animal Protective League participating in Clear the Shelter Month

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Pet adoptions are on the rise during the age of Covid-19, and Clear the Shelter Month is a perfect time to add a new member to the family.
Animals living at Ashtabula County Animal Protective League before March 2020 are available for adoption on a donation basis. Excluding cats and dogs younger than six months old, all other animals are 50 percent off.
Customers must wear a mask, according to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League Facebook page. The building is open at a limited capacity, but customers may have to wait in the parking lot until space becomes available.
