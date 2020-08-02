‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas auctioned off in Ohio for over $500,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Back to the Future” DeLorean, “Ghostbusters” Ectomobile, and Batmobile replicas sold at the US Marshals’ car auction in Canal Fulton are going to one anonymous bidder to the tune of over half a million dollars.
The three iconic movie replicas were at Skipco Auto Auction where bidders were able to put their money down in person or online.
The US Marshals said these three cars they are selling are from an Ohio federal criminal case involving Medicare fraud.
“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio. “The U.S. Marshals routinely sell vehicles, real estate, and other assets in order to return proceeds to victims of federal crimes.”
Sheridan owned and operated Braking Point Recovery Center, which operated in the Youngstown and Columbus areas.
He was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for crimes related to a health care fraud conspiracy where Medicaid was billed $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services.
Sheridan was also ordered to pay $24,479,939 in restitution.
He pleaded guilty last October to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, seven counts of health care fraud, one count of conspiracy to distribute Suboxone, twenty-two counts of use of another’s registration number of another to obtain controlled substances, one count of operating a drug premises, and twenty-eight counts of money laundering.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.