Cleveland Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck a 4-year-old boy on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a four-year-old boy on the city’s West side.
The driver was traveling northbound on West 41st Street near Trowbridge, police said. The car is described as a white SUV driven by a younger male. The car did not stop at the scene.
The boy was taken to the hospital, police said. No word on the boy’s condition.
The incident happened at 8 p.m.
Anyone with information should call 216-621-1234.
