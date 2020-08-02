Cleveland Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck a 4-year-old boy on city’s West side

No word on the boy's condition.

By Simon Hannig | August 2, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 8:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a four-year-old boy on the city’s West side.

The driver was traveling northbound on West 41st Street near Trowbridge, police said. The car is described as a white SUV driven by a younger male. The car did not stop at the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital, police said. No word on the boy’s condition.

The incident happened at 8 p.m.

Anyone with information should call 216-621-1234.

