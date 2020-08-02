1 new death reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 28 new confirmed cases reported citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there has been one new death reported in the city due to coronavirus. There have also are 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,289.
Health officials said the age range of the one new death reported in the city was a person in their 60s.
The ages of those newly affected range from under 10 to their 70s, health officials said.
A total of 1,119 residents have been released from isolation citywide.
In total, there are 4,839 total cases citywide. To view more, you can go to the City of Cleveland dashboard.
To read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday, please read the story below.
