Oakwood Village Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Oakwood Village Police are asking for the community to help find 15-year-old Avaya Babbics after she left her home on a bike on Sunday morning and did not return.
Police said she rode off on the black mountain bike at 11:07 a.m.
Babbics is 5′6″ tall, 185 lbs., with long blonde hair in a ponytail, and green eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black T-shirt, black tennis shoes with a multi-colored pattern, and she was carrying a white satchel with more clothes inside.
Police said Babbics’ nickname is Pluto.
Call Oakwood Village Police if you see her or know where she is at (440) 232-1035.
